ZCZC PRI GEN NAT

The West Bengal assembly met for the first time on Wednesday since March this year and was adjourned sine die after obituary references. The house met for the single day monsoon session with all precautionary measures as the government is not keen on holding a long session in view of the pandemic. The session was summoned following all COVID-19 norms.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:19 IST
The West Bengal assembly met for the first time on Wednesday since March this year and was adjourned sine die after obituary references. The house met for the single day monsoon session with all precautionary measures as the government is not keen on holding a long session in view of the pandemic.

The session was summoned following all COVID-19 norms. This was the first sitting of the house after March this year when the session was curtailed due to the pandemic.

The BJP legislative party organised a sit-in in the assembly premises in protest against the violence in the state and killing of the party's leaders in the state. "We decided to stage a demonstration near the Ambedkar statue in protest against the killing of party workers across the state," BJP legislative party leader Manoj Tigga said.

