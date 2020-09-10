Nadda in Bihar for two days, likely to meet Nitish Kumar

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Bihar from Friday and is likely to meet JD(U) president and state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance gears up for the assembly polls, expected to be held in October-November. Nadda will preside over a number of BJP meetings, including of its core committee and election coordination committee, the party's media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh said in a statement.

Asked if Nadda will meet Kumar, a party leader said it is likely. BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who is in-charge of party affairs in Bihar, will also accompany the party president in his visit to the state.

Their meeting will come at a time when their third ally, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, has taken a strident stand against the JD(U) and threatened to put up candidates against its nominees during the elections. The LJP has, however, refrained from targeting the BJP.

Nadda will also launch "Aatmanirbhar Bihar" campaign from the party headquarters in the state, the statement said..