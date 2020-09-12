Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia consolidates Rahul's position with Congress overhaul

An overwhelming number of new appointees across the party's organisational structure -- from the highest decision-making body CWC (Congress Working Committee) to the special committee formed to assist interim party chief Sonia Gandhi -- are known as Rahul Gandhi's confidantes. The revamp exercise is also a clear signal to the party dissenters that the high-command will not act under pressure, several leaders said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:33 IST
Sonia consolidates Rahul's position with Congress overhaul

Sweeping organisational changes in the Congress party are being seen by many leaders as heralding the beginning of a generational shift in the grand old political organisation and several of them said the revamp will consolidate former party president Rahul Gandhi's position in the party. An overwhelming number of new appointees across the party's organisational structure -- from the highest decision-making body CWC (Congress Working Committee) to the special committee formed to assist interim party chief Sonia Gandhi -- are known as Rahul Gandhi's confidantes.

The revamp exercise is also a clear signal to the party dissenters that the high-command will not act under pressure, several leaders said. While Sonia accommodated three of the 23 ginger group members who recently wrote to her seeking large-scale organisational changes, she literally snubbed the main demand of the dissenters regarding elections to the CWC.

The only letter-signatory to have found a major role in the party is Mukul Wasnik, named one of the six members who will assist the Congress president till the next AICC session takes place. While Wasnik remains a general secretary, several top leaders from the letter-writing group -- Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari -- have been left high and dry. Azad has been dropped as general secretary but retained in the CWC as a regular member along with Sharma.

Party insiders see the latest reorganisation as a move to lay the ground for the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm of AICC as and when the next session is held. At least 11 of the 26 permanent invitees to the CWC are known within the party as Rahul Gandhi's aides. Among the 22 regular CWC members also, the presence of KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, Jitendra Singh and RS Meena will serve to strengthen Rahul Gandhi's hands.

Of the nine special invitees to the CWC, seven are seen as Rahul Gandhi loyalists, while 13 of the 17 in-charges appointed for various states are known as his close associates. Even among the nine general secretaries, Surjewala, Singh, Venugopal, Maken are known as members of Rahul Gandhi's group.

Some party leaders feel Sonia Gandhi has also used the experience of the old guard and the talent of the young brigade in the new organisational structure. Former union minister Ashwani Kumar said the organisational changes in the Congress bear the quintessential Sonia Gandhi imprint.

"The announcement signals a balancing of experience, loyalty and youthful energy and a roadmap for generational change. In retaining some of the letter writers in important roles, the leadership has sought to give a quietus to internal dissent while asserting authority," he told PTI. Kumar said the appointments indicate the shape of the future leadership of the party and the limited duration of the special committee's tenure indicates the possibility of a new leadership structure in the near future.

"An overwhelming acceptance by the partymen of the changes shows that the practice of nominations to party posts through a consultative process has found acceptance in the party," he said. "The litmus test for Congress, however, is to accurately assess public mood on vital issues and where necessary to change public perceptions in a show of transformative leadership. The future will depend upon the party’s ability to catch the imagination of the people through transformative leadership," Kumar said.

Another leader said, "Sonia Gandhi has done the balancing act of listening to all voices, yet carrying out a generational shift in the party"..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan govt, Taliban to discusse ceasefire on Sunday

The head of Afghanistans peace council Abdullah Abdullah said implementing a ceasefire will be one of the first issues discussed when government and Taliban militant group representatives meet on Sunday.Long-awaited peace talks began on Sat...

Cong stages dharna against unemployment

Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday staged a dharna at the state party headquarters here in protest against rising unemployment. Led by PCC president Pritam Singh, vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and spokesperson Garima Dasauni, slogan-shout...

AAP claims "massive scam" took place in UP in procurement of medical items during COVID

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday claimed that a massive scam took place in UP in the name of procurement of medical items during COVID-19 pandemicHe claimed that in Uttar Pradesh, corruption was being done by ...

Moderate rains at few places in Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at few places in Rajasthan with Kushalgarh Banswara and Sirohi each receiving a maximum of 6 cm rains till Saturday morning, the meteorological department here saidKotda Udaipur and Bali Pali recorded 5 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020