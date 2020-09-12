Left Menu
Trump to visit California for briefing on wildfires on Monday - spokesman

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit California on Monday to be briefed on wildfires sweeping the western United States that have killed at least 25 people, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Twitter. The firestorms, some of the largest on record in California and Oregon, were driven by high winds that howled across the region for days in the midst of record-breaking heat.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 22:41 IST
Trump to visit California for briefing on wildfires on Monday - spokesman
Trump will visit California after travelling to Nevada for a fund-raiser and a pair of rallies for his re-election campaign. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit California on Monday to be briefed on wildfires sweeping the western United States that have killed at least 25 people, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Twitter.

The firestorms, some of the largest on record in California and Oregon, we're driven by high winds that howled across the region for days in the midst of record-breaking heat. Trump will visit California after travelling to Nevada for a fund-raiser and a pair of rallies for his re-election campaign.

He has been sharply critical of California in the past for allowing conditions that he says permit wildfires. "Maybe we're just going to have to make them pay for it because they don't listen to us," Trump said during a rally last month.

