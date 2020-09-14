BJP, Cong youth wings show flags to Kerala Minister KT Jaleel's convoy

Members of the youth wings of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showed black flags to the convoy of state minister KT Jaleel at various locations during his journey from Malappuram to Thiruvanathapuram on Sunday. Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel's convoy was allegedly stopped by a car in Paripalli area of Kollam district.

"We have registered a case for stopping the Minister's convoy. Those behind the incident are being identified. The probe is underway," said police. Meanwhile, Minister J Mercykutty in a Facebook post alleged that those who ran a car across the speeding vehicle of the Minister were intentionally trying to harm Jaleel.

"This is not a kind of protest one may witness. Those behind the act knows what would happen if you stop a speeding car using another vehicle. KT Jaleel had a narrow escape," she said. Both BJP and Congress have launched a statewide protest demanding the resignation of Jaleel who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a gold smuggling case.

Youth wings of both the BJP and the Congress also protested in front of the official residence of the Minister once he reached the state capital on Sunday night. The protestors were removed by police using force. Both parties have said that they would intensify the protest against Jaleel in coming days demanding his immediate resignation. (ANI)