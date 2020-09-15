Guj BJP chief, state spokesperson recover from COVID-19
Gujarat BJP unit president C R Paatil on Tuesday said he recovered from COVID-19 disease and will be discharged on Wednesday. Paatil was admitted at a private hospital in Gandhinagar on September 9 after testing positive for coronavirus. Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya also tweeted about his recovery from coronavirus infection on Tuesday.
Gujarat BJP unit president C R Paatil on Tuesday said he recovered from COVID-19 disease and will be discharged on Wednesday. Paatil tweeted that his latest RT-PCR test report returned negative.
"My RT-PCR report came negative today and I will be given discharge on Wednesday. I want to thank everyone who prayed for my recovery," he tweeted. Paatil was admitted at a private hospital in Gandhinagar on September 9 after testing positive for coronavirus.
Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya also tweeted about his recovery from coronavirus infection on Tuesday. Pandya was discharged from a government hospital after undergoing treatment for seven days.
