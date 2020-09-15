US News Roundup: Trump, Biden focus their campaigns on U.S. West wildfires; Sally rumbles into U.S. Gulf Coast, historic flooding possible and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump, Biden focus their campaigns on U.S. West wildfires

The U.S. presidential race on Monday turned its focus to the wildfires sweeping the Pacific Northwest, with President Donald Trump set to visit California after blaming the blazes on poor forest management and Democratic challenger Joe Biden speaking about the role of climate change in stoking the fires. The Republican president, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, is due to meet with firefighters and emergency officials in Northern California after facing criticism from Democrats for remaining mostly silent on the largest wildfires in state history, except for seeking to blame the blazes on failures by the state government.

U.S. Justice Department launches internal inquiry into Stone sentencing

The U.S. Justice Department has launched an internal inquiry into circumstances surrounding the decision to ease sentencing recommendations for President Donald Trump's long-time friend Roger Stone, a spokeswoman confirmed. "We welcome the review," Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said.

Sally rumbles into U.S. Gulf Coast, historic flooding possible

Hurricane Sally drew closer to the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday morning, threatening historic floods along the coast, the National Hurricane Center said, with more than two feet (61 cm)of rain expected in some areas. The second strong storm in less than a month to threaten the region, Sally's winds decreased to 85 miles per hour (140 kph), and early Tuesday was 60 miles (100 km) east of the mouth of the Mississippi River, the NHC said, moving at a glacial pace of two miles per hour.

Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers to unveil $1.5 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

A group of 50 Democratic and Republican members of Congress are due to unveil a $1.5 trillion bipartisan coronavirus relief legislation on Tuesday, in an election year effort to break a month-long impasse in COVID-19 talks between the White House and top Democrats. The Problem Solvers Caucus, which includes members of both parties in the House of Representatives, was set to outline the legislative package at an 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) press conference at the U.S. Capitol.

Rochester mayor fires police chief over handling Daniel Prude's death

Rochester, New York, Mayor Lovely Warren on Monday fired Police Chief La'Ron Singletary and suspended two city officials over the handling of the asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude in police custody, as she called for a federal review of the case. Video footage, released by Prude's family, showed officers using a mesh hood and pinning the 41-year-old Black man to the pavement during the March arrest.

America's wealthy likely to power pandemic-hit U.S. holiday sales: Deloitte

The wealthy in America are expected to splurge online for gifts and home decorations this holiday season, even as the COVID-19 pandemic erodes sales growth to the slowest in at least a decade, according to a forecast from Deloitte. U.S. retail sales are expected to inch up 1% to 1.5% to as much as $1.15 trillion between November and January, led by a 25% to 35% rise in e-commerce sales, the consultancy firm said.

Biden visits Florida to shore up support among critical Hispanic voters

Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday will make his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, where opinion polls show a tight race against President Donald Trump amid signs of lagging support for Biden among the battleground state's crucial Hispanic voters. With less than 50 days until the Nov. 3 election, the Biden campaign is trying to overcome concerns about enthusiasm among Florida Latinos, as well as a disinformation campaign that has tried to paint the moderate Democratic nominee as a socialist.

Wisconsin court rejects third party's bid for new mail ballots, avoiding potential chaos

Wisconsin's highest court rejected a third-party candidate's bid to join November's presidential ballot, a move that would have invalidated tens of thousands of ballots already mailed to voters and potentially thrown the election process into chaos. The court ruled the Green Party's presidential slate could not be added to the ballot because the party's candidates waited too long to challenge the elections commission's decision to exclude them due to discrepancies in their paperwork.

Louisville to announce settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting: Courier Journal

The city government of Louisville, Kentucky, is expected to announce on Tuesday a financial settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman fatally shot by police in March, the Courier Journal reported on Tuesday. The "substantial" settlement will be accompanied by police reforms, including a requirement that commanders approve search warrants before they are put to a judge, the Courier Journal reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Trump says not pressing U.S. government for coronavirus vaccine for political reasons

President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Fox News he is not pressuring the U.S. government for a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus for political reasons. "I'm not doing it for political reasons. I want the vaccine fast," said Trump, whose chances at re-election in November hinge on his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.