Trump administration will continue reviewing TikTok deal for best interest of U.S.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:55 IST
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's administration will continue to review TikTok's deal with Oracle to make sure it is in the best interests of the United States.
"Any deal that gets made or doesn't get made is certainly one between them and TikTok," Meadows told reporters at the White House. "The whole reason for banning TikTok was more from a national security standpoint than an economic one... We're going to continue to review it."
