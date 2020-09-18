Left Menu
DEL40 AVI-AI-DISINVESTMENT Govt considering reducing AI's debt and delaying its disinvestment New Delhi: The central government is considering reducing Air India's debt further and delaying its disinvestment process in order to woo buyers, senior officials said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:33 IST
These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India past 52 lakh, recovery rate 78.86 per cent New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally raced past 52 lakh with 96,424 people testing positive in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 41,12,551 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL60 JK-LD ARMY-SHOPIAN Shopian encounter: Army finds 'prima facie' evidence against its men, initiates proceedings under Army Act Srinagar: The Army has found "prima facie" evidence its troops "exceeded" powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during an encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian district in which three men were killed in July this year and has initiated disciplinary proceedings, officials said on Friday. DEL49 PM-LD FARM BILLS Farm bills bring 'freedom' to farmers, Opposition 'misleading, lying' to them: PM New Delhi: In a forceful defence of the farm sector reform bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that they have brought "freedom" to farmers and given them a "protection shield", as he accused the opposition of standing with middlemen and "misleading" peasants by "lying" to them.

DEL61 FARMBILL-HARSIMRAT-INTERIVEW 'Saddened' my voice in support of farmers was not heard: Harsimrat Kaur Badal New Delhi: A day after resigning from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills, senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said she feels "saddened" that her voice in support of farmers was not heard and demanded that the government should pause on these legislations by referring them to a parliamentary panel for wider consultations. DEL82 CONG-FARMBILLS Govt trying to end MSP through farm bills, attacking farmers' livelihood: Cong New Delhi: Likening farmers to the "Pandavas" and the Centre to the "Kauravas", the Congress on Friday accused the government of trying to end minimum support price (MSP) through three new farm bills and asked political parties to decide with whom they want to stand. DEL15 RAHUL-HEALTHCARE WORKERS Why insult corona warriors: Rahul on govt's 'no data on deaths of healthcare worker' RS reply New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government for stating that data on healthcare staff who were affected by COVID-19 or had died from it is not maintained centrally and alleged that "corona warriors" are being insulted.

DEL77 LSQ-VIRUS-RUSSIA-VACCINE Govt talking to Russia for possible advancement of its COVID vaccine here: Health Min New Delhi: The Centre is in consultations with the Russian government for exploring the possibility of cooperation between the two countries for advancing the COVID-19 vaccine in India, Parliament was told on Friday. DEL87 MHA-STATES-OXYGEN MHA asks states to ensure free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Friday asked all states to ensure free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles without any restriction as medical oxygen is an important pre-requisite for managing moderate and severe COVID-19 cases.

DEL78 AVI-3RDLD AI EXPRESS-COVID Dubai suspends AI Express flights for a day for bringing people with COVID-positive certificates New Delhi: Air India Express said its flights were suspended for 24 hours on Friday by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) for bringing two passengers with COVID-positive certificates on August 28 and September 4. PAR5 PAR-VIRUS-TESTS Monsoon session: Mandatory daily antigen test for reporters, Parliament staff New Delhi: Amid fresh cases of coronavirus among MPs, reporters and parliamentary staff entering the Parliament complex will have to undergo mandatory antigen test on a daily basis, according to a new protocol put in place.

LGD19 SC-2NDLD SUDARSHAN TV Sudarshan TV case: Can media be allowed to target whole set of communities, asks SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday questioned Sudarshan TV over its 'Bindas Bol' programme, whose promo had claimed that the channel would show the 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service', and asked whether media can be allowed to "target whole set of communities".

FGN43 US-TIKTOK-3RDLD BAN US bans TikTok and WeChat to safeguard national security Washington: The US on Friday issued orders to ban popular Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat from Sunday to safeguard national security, weeks after India banned them, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. By Lalit K Jha.

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Centre released over Rs 3,024 crore under Nirbhaya fund to states/UTs: WCD ministry

The Centre has released an amount of over Rs 3,024 crore under the Nirbhaya fund out of which states have utilised around Rs 1,919 crore, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday. The Nirbhaya fund was set up in 2013 by the U...

More than 70 pc of COVID-19 patients in home isolation: NHM Director

More than 70 per cent of the active COVID-19 patients including ministers and bureaucrats are undergoing home isolation and treatment in their houses in Odisha, a senior Health department official said on Friday. Director, National Health M...

Amid outbreak, WR to increase Mumbai local services to 500

A total of 500 suburban train services will be run in Mumbai from September 21, an increase from the 350 currently on the tracks amid the coronavirus outbreak, said a Western Railway official on Friday. The suburban trains in operation now ...

Guatemalan president joins ranks of world leaders with coronavirus

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei revealed on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, just as the Central American country was easing draconian travel restrictions imposed months ago to contain infections. The corona...
