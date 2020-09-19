INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions in America and a presidential election looming.

Following are reactions to Ginsburg's death: U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

"She led an amazing life. What else can you say. She was an amazing woman," the Republican president told reporters after learning of Ginsburg's death after a campaign rally in Minnesota. "I’m sad to hear that." SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her - a tireless and resolute champion of justice." U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL

"She climbed from a modest Brooklyn upbringing to a seat on our nation’s highest court and into the pages of American history. Justice Ginsburg was thoroughly dedicated to the legal profession and to her 27 years of service on the Supreme Court," the top Senate Republican said in a statement. "Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise. president Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."

U.S. SENATOR DIANNE FEINSTEIN, TOP DEMOCRAT ON JUDICIARY COMMITTEE "Under no circumstances should the Senate consider a replacement for Justice Ginsburg until after the presidential inauguration."

U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER "The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president," Schumer said on Twitter. "She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy."

WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF MARK MEADOWS "Joining the whole nation tonight in mourning the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—a trailblazer, a dedicated public servant, and an inspiration to so many. My prayers are with her family and friends," he said on Twitter.

JERROLD NADLER, DEMOCRATIC CHAIR OF HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE "Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left an indelible mark on this country, and her loss will be deeply felt. She will be remembered for her brilliant mind, her razor sharp wit, and her tenacious and lifelong fight to protect the rights of women in this country. In a year of incalculable loss, may we pause for a moment to honor this remarkable woman who never backed down from a fight and was never afraid to stand up for what she believed."

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN LINDSEY GRAHAM "It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Justice Ginsburg," the Republican senator said on Twitter. "Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes. She served with honor and distinction as a member of the Supreme Court."

FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE HILLARY CLINTON "Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted. "There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG."

ERIC TRUMP, PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S SON "Justice Ginsburg was a remarkable woman with an astonishing work ethic. She was a warrior with true conviction and she has my absolute respect! #RIP," he wrote on Twitter.

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH "She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER "Rosalynn and I are saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. I was proud to have appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980. We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman."

SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS "The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country," the former 2020 Democratic presidential contender tweeted. "She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history.

DANIEL EPPS, PROFESSOR, WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF LAW "I would be surprised if the president and Senate Republicans don't try to fill the seat. They probably have the votes."

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND “Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived an extraordinary life. She fought to ensure equal protection in our laws, fearlessly dissented and defended, and was a powerful role model for us all. I'm devastated to hear of her passing. Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. Rest in power.”

NARAL PRO-CHOICE AMERICA FOUNDATION "Rest in peace, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," the abortion rights group tweeted. "Her many years of service on the Supreme Court were an inspiration for so many, and we’ll forever be grateful for her fierce defense of reproductive freedom. May her memory be both a blessing and call to action."

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY, REPUBLICAN EX-CHAIRMAN OF JUDICIARY COMMITTEE "For more than a quarter century on the highest court in the land, Justice Ginsburg fought tirelessly for greater justice, equality and opportunity for all people. She was a trailblazer in so many ways and for so many people. Her sharp legal mind, tenacity and resilience leave a remarkable imprint on our nation and her legacy will live on for generations to come."

SHANA KNIZHNIK, LAWYER "Gutted," tweeted Knizhnik, who as a law student coined the nickname "Notorious R.B.G." in reference to the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G..

CHRISTOPHER SCALIA, SON OF LATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE ANTONIN SCALIA "I'm very sad to hear about the passing of my parents' good friend, and my father's wonderful colleague, Justice Ginsburg," he tweeted. "May her memory be a blessing."