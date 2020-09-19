Left Menu
Priyanka accuses Yogi govt of dithering on giving jobs to 4,000 Urdu teachers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:23 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of obstructing the appointment of over 4,000 Urdu teachers who have already cleared the test for the job. "Had a conversation with 4,000 Urdu teacher aspirants. All the aspirants came in the merit list, and are eligible to get jobs. But, the government is putting up obstructions in their way of getting jobs. The BJP Government in UP should be in the role of providing jobs, but it is working to obstruct appointments," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Reacting to her tweet, UP BJP media co-convenor Navin Srivastava, said, "Some of the recruitment processes have been held up because of technical reasons. But the government is trying to remove all obstructions and resolve them at the earliest." He also said the recruitments made during the BJP regime under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may have been at a slow pace, but transparent and free from corruption. Srivastava also asked Gandhi if she supports the way appointments were made by the Congress-backed Akhilesh Yadav government and which later came under the scanner.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her party had given a slogan before the 2017 UP Assembly polls -- 25 saal, UP behaal' (25 years, UP in poor condition). And, later they contested the polls with the so-called 'vikaas purush' (Akhilesh Yadav). “Many of the recruitments made during that government came under the scanner. Priyanka should tell whether she supports the way the recruitments took place during the Samajwadi Party rule in UP," she said..

