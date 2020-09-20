COVID-19: Senior Maha BJP leader Mungantiwar tests positive

COVID-19: Senior Maha BJP leader Mungantiwar tests positivePTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:37 IST
Senior BJP leader and formerMaharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday tweeted thathe had been detected with the novel coronavirus infection
He said he had isolated himself after his reports cameon Saturday evening and requested those who had come incontact with him over the past few days to get themselvestested for the infection
The 58-year-old Ballarpur MLA was finance and forestminister in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.
