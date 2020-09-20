COVID-19: Senior Maha BJP leader Mungantiwar tests positive

Senior BJP leader and formerMaharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday tweeted thathe had been detected with the novel coronavirus infection

He said he had isolated himself after his reports cameon Saturday evening and requested those who had come incontact with him over the past few days to get themselvestested for the infection

The 58-year-old Ballarpur MLA was finance and forestminister in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.