Agriculture bills are against interest of farmers, states: Ahmed Patel

Congress MP Ahmed Patel on Sunday said that the two agriculture bills, passed by Rajya Sabha on Sunday are against the interests of farmers and states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:29 IST
Congress MP Ahmed Patel (Photo/ANI).

By Aashique Hussain Congress MP Ahmed Patel on Sunday said that the two agriculture bills, passed by Rajya Sabha on Sunday are against the interests of farmers and states.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "The Prime Minister has spoken a lot in the past, he has also made a lot of promises but were any of them fulfilled? Prime Minister is fond of marketing, packaging and publicity. Those who are saying that this day will be remembered in history, it will be written in black ink. These (Agriculture) bills are against the interest of farmers and states." He further stated that the BJP brought two-point selectives from our manifesto.

"Are they ready to do the safeguard, we talked about along with it? this is absolutely a matter of misleading the farmers. We will reach the farmers and the public in protest against these bills," he added. Slamming the BJP and Centre, Patel said, these people are killing the democracy and running a dictatorship from the beginning.

"These people are imposing their ideas on everything. They always do the opposite of the right thing, this is their strategy," he added. Earlier today, Opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over.

The motion, signed by around 100 members has been submitted in the notice office of the Parliament as the secretary-general was not present. This came after The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill passed by Rajya Sabha today amid protest from Opposition parties. The two bills have already been passed the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

