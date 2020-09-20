Left Menu
Development News Edition

JD(U) MP wonders if coronavirus being 'pushed' into Delhi

The more opposition leaders criticise Modi, the more popular he becomes while their popularity declines, Singh said, praising the government's decision to impose a nation-wide lockdown in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. India has fared much better than the rest of the world in terms of fatality rate and recovery rate, Singh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 20:21 IST
JD(U) MP wonders if coronavirus being 'pushed' into Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh wondered on Sunday if coronavirus was being "pushed" into Delhi every time cases of the infection came down in the national capital, as he claimed that the world is still debating if the virus is man-made or natural. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic, Singh said, "We see that infections in Delhi are going down sometime, and then suddenly the numbers start rising. Isn't it the case that virus is being pushed from outside into places where the numbers are declining?" There is no finality to the debate over whether the virus is natural or man-made, he claimed, adding that he was not sure if Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who was sitting in the House, agrees with this contention or not.

The leader of the JD(U) in Lok Sabha, who is better known as Lalan Singh, asked the opposition to give constructive suggestions to the Union government in dealing with the pandemic instead of "wasting" time by criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The more opposition leaders criticise Modi, the more popular he becomes while their popularity declines, Singh said, praising the government's decision to impose a nation-wide lockdown in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

India has fared much better than the rest of the world in terms of fatality rate and recovery rate, Singh said. He also hailed the Bihar government's handling of the pandemic, saying that the state has 91.7 per cent recovery rate and only 0.5 per cent fatality rate. It has as of now only 13,000 cases of existing positive cases, Singh said. During the discussion, N Nageswara Rao of the TRS expressed concern over nearly 90,000 daily cases of COVID-19 across the country and added that the curve continues to rise.

S T Hassan of the Samajwadi Party criticised the lockdown as "unplanned" and alleged that the pandemic was "communalised". NCP's Amol Ramsing Kolhe alleged that the government was busy welcoming US president Donald Trump and toppling opposition-run state governments when the disease was spreading in the country. Ramesh Bidhuri of the BJP hit out at the opposition, saying they wanted the Union government to fail in its efforts to curb COVID-19 cases, and asserted that the decision to impose the lockdown played a huge role in dealing with the pandemic. He praised Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he was instrumental in dealing with the pandemic in the national capital when the Delhi government could not tackle the crisis. Shah worked hard and visited hospitals despite being a diabetic, Bidhuri said.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

1 held in West Bengal for smuggling gold from Bangladesh: BSF

The BSF has apprehended a man from West Bengals North 24 Parganas district for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 36 lakh from Bangladesh, a spokesperson of the border-guarding force said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Hakimpu...

Soccer-Pioli tells Milan they need a winning start this time

AC Milan have lost their opening Serie A match in each of the last two seasons and coach Stefano Pioli says they need to kick that habit when they host Bologna on Monday. Pioli said Milan, sixth last season, were targeting a top four finish...

BJP considering to move privilege motion against opposition MPs for creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Political confrontation between the ruling NDA and opposition parties is likely to escalate over the Sunday ruckus in Rajya Sabha as the BJP is considering moving privilege motion against several opposition MPs, accused of unruly behaviour ...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 54-lakh mark with spike of 92,605 new cases

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020