Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he will announce U.S. Supreme Court nominee Friday or Saturday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:48 IST
Trump says he will announce U.S. Supreme Court nominee Friday or Saturday

President Donald Trump said on Monday he is looking at four or five jurists to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court and he will announce his nominee on Friday or Saturday.

The Republican president said in an interview with Fox News that he wanted to wait out of respect for Ginsburg, a liberal justice who died on Friday at age 87. "We should wait until the services are over for Justice Ginsburg," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Abu Dhabi, UAE's conservative capital, ends alcohol licenses

Abu Dhabi, the conservative capital of the United Arab Emirates, is eliminating its licensing system for alcohol purchases for drinkers after Dubai repeatedly loosened its own rules to boost sales and tourism amid the ongoing coronavirus pa...

Health News Roundup: Iran records highest daily coronavirus cases since early June; Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Exclusive EU in early talks with Italys ReiThera over potential vaccine supply deal - sourceItalian biotech ReiThera is in early talks with the European Union about supplying the bloc wit...

Will introduce e-offices in govt, panchayats to ensure work efficiency, transparency: Ladakh L-G

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Monday said the objective of his administration is to make every government official IT trained within a year and to introduce e-offices in government and panchayats in coming years that will ensure work eff...

We had clear majority in Rajya Sabha on farm bills, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

We had clear majority in Rajya Sabha on farm bills, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020