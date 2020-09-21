Trump says he will announce U.S. Supreme Court nominee Friday or Saturday

Trump says he will announce U.S. Supreme Court nominee Friday or SaturdayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:48 IST
President Donald Trump said on Monday he is looking at four or five jurists to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court and he will announce his nominee on Friday or Saturday.
The Republican president said in an interview with Fox News that he wanted to wait out of respect for Ginsburg, a liberal justice who died on Friday at age 87. "We should wait until the services are over for Justice Ginsburg," he said.
