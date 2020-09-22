Rajasthan BJP attacks ruling Cong over 'deteriorating' law and order

Rajasthan BJP attacks ruling Cong over 'deteriorating' law and orderPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:07 IST
The Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday hit out at the ruling Congress in the state over "deteriorating" law and order and said that it has "failed completely" to crack down on criminals and mining mafia.
State BJP chief Satish Poonia said recently, sand mining mafia in Phagi of Jaipur attacked policemen and incidents of firing, stone-pelting and mowing policemen and guards are also common in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also the home minister, has completely failed in handling law and order, Poonia alleged.
In a tweet, the BJP leader said that after the rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, incidents like rape, suicides, the terror of sand mafia, robbery, adulteration, betting, bluffing and theft have increased and criminals have turned a crisis into an opportunity under the Gehlot government.
