Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

- Election officials are turning to signature verification software to guard against fraud amid the expected avalanche of mail-in voting this year. BY THE NUMBERS It looks like a toss up in Florida and Arizona, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos battleground polling. In Florida, each candidate is polling at 47% with likely voters, who are also equally split over whether Biden or Trump would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:04 IST
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Court battles over how votes are tallied have now spread to almost every competitive state, as the effect of the pandemic has led the two sides to clash over seemingly mundane issues such as witness signatures, postmarks, and the use of drop boxes for ballots. - With speculation swirling over his pick for the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump heads to Florida on Thursday, hoping to shore up support in that hotly contested state. On Wednesday, the president, who has repeatedly attempted to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election, declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses.

- Retired General Paul Selva, once one of Trump's top military advisers, is joining a large group of former Pentagon leaders to publicly endorse Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to a letter seen by Reuters. On Wednesday, Reuters documented how Trump fell out of love with his generals and why the feeling is mutual. - Election officials are turning to signature verification software to guard against fraud amid the expected avalanche of mail-in voting this year.

BY THE NUMBERS It looks like a toss up in Florida and Arizona, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos battleground polling.

In Florida, each candidate is polling at 47% with likely voters, who are also equally split over whether Biden or Trump would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. The poll found 51% saying Trump would be better at handling the economy, versus 41% for Biden. In Arizona, 47% of likely voters said they were going for Biden, versus 46% for Trump. Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic, according to 47%, while 44% said Trump would be better. The poll found 49% saying Trump would be better at managing the economy, while 44% said Biden would be better.

- For the next 41 days, Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding the Nov. 3 outcome. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

U.S. and Chinese diplomats are signaling a tricky road ahead for climate diplomacy. Biden has pledged to reinvigorate U.S. climate leadership if he wins, but re-establishing that role may not be so easy as China's influence grows, say diplomats from both countries involved in prior negotiations. INVESTOR VIEW

Trump, looking to shore up support in the Farm Belt, is taking steps to help producers of corn-based ethanol. Trump and his administration have begun chipping away at the industry's wishlist, using the blueprint of a meeting from last year with senators who were frustrated that the administration had been helping the oil industry at the expense of farmers dependent on ethanol sales. ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Expected events and Reuters coverage on Sept. 24: - Vice President Mike Pence travels to Wisconsin and Minnesota (USA-ELECTION/PENCE (TV))

- Kamala Harris speaks at climate change meeting (USA-ELECTION/HARRIS 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT) - U.S. Postmaster General speaks to Economic Club of Washington (USA-ELECTION/POST OFFICE (TV) 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT)

- Bernie Sanders to give speech on Trump and election integrity (USA-ELECTION/SANDERS 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT) - President Donald Trump campaigns in Charlotte, N.C. and Jacksonville, Fla. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX, TV) 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT)

- The presidential election and how it will affect agricultural markets (USA-ELECTION/AGRICULTURE (FACTBOX)) - The energy issues at stake in the 2020 election (USA-ELECTION/ENERGY (FACTBOX))

Refinitiv customers can find more 2020 U.S. Election content on the Election App (USPOL) on Eikon or Workspace. Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election

(Editing by Leela de Kretser and Rosalba O'Brien)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Police records 161 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 161 personnel of the Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19 and one died in the last 24 hours. According to the police, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state force has gone up to 21,988. This includes 3...

J-K: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in connection with cross-LoC trade case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday conducted fresh searches at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the ongoing investigation in the cross-Line of Control LoC trade case.According to an official release, the...

China's two aircraft carriers complete training, sea trials: military spokesman

Chinas two aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong have completed routine training and sea trials, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence said on Thursday. The training was aimed at testing the performance of the aircraft carri...

Indian-origin ‘romance fraudster’ jailed for over 4 years in UK

An Indian-origin so-called romance fraudster, who would trick victims he met through online dating sites to invest in a fake business, was sentenced to four years and four months of imprisonment for nine charges of fraud by a UK court on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020