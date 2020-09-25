Ex-Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi tests positive for COVID-19
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "With the prayers and blessings of all of you, I will be back soon and will again get involved in public service," he added. Marandi recently returned from Delhi and was suppose to go on a four-day tour of Dumka on Saturday, state BJP spokesperson Saroj Singh said.PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-09-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:33 IST
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Marandi, the leader of the BJP legislature party, said he got tested after noticing initial symptoms.
"In the last few days, all those who have come in contact with me, I humbly request all of you to get your COVID-19 test done," he said in a tweet. "With the prayers and blessings of all of you, I will be back soon and will again get involved in public service," he added.
Marandi recently returned from Delhi and was suppose to go on a four-day tour of Dumka on Saturday, state BJP spokesperson Saroj Singh said. However, the tour has now been cancelled and he will be in quarantine at his Ranchi residence, he said.
