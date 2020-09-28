Left Menu
He will give jobs to 10 lakh criminals: Devendra Fadnavis takes swipe at Tejashwi Yadav

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav promise of 10 lakh government jobs and said that the RJD leader Yadav will buy 10 lakh country-made firearms and distribute them among his supporters and promote abductions, looting and robberies in the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 28-09-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 23:44 IST
He will give jobs to 10 lakh criminals: Devendra Fadnavis takes swipe at Tejashwi Yadav
BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. Image Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav promise of 10 lakh government jobs and said that the RJD leader Yadav will buy 10 lakh country-made firearms and distribute them among his supporters and promote abductions, looting and robberies in the state. "Yesterday, I heard that Tejashwi Yadav will give jobs to 10 lakh people in the first cabinet. I get to know to whom they will give jobs. They will give the order for 10 lakh country-made pistols and Bihar will again see kidnappings and looting. Yadav will distribute those pistols among his supporters. This is the job, he was talking about. He will give jobs to 10 lakh kidnappers, looters and murderers," Fadnavis said addressing a town hall meeting of BJP workers here.

"We will see the same kind of Bihar that was there under Lalu Yadav's rule in which girls could not go outside in the evening, no one was allowed to by new car. We have seen a Bihar which had no electricity, water and roads. This NDA government has provided all the basic facilities in all villages, this is the change government brought in in its tenure," he added. Fadnavis further said that the present Bihar is the "Bihar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar."

"Bihar is a land of revolutions. The present Bihar will contribute in the development of the nation. Bihar has 58 per cent youth population. Bihar youth will contribute most in the development of the country. We will jobs to youth make them self independent through Aatma Nirbhar Bharat," he added. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya alleged that the opposition leaders have become jobless under Modi government."The opposition has become jobless under Modi rule and they raise issues for themselves, not for youths. We understand the issues of jobs. We will try to fulfil the vacancy as soon as possible," he said.

"BJP is the favourite party of Youth as it leads with example. In our party, a normal worker can become a PM and Home Minister of the government. In this election, NDA will win and do development work here and will seek work for 21 st century India," he added. Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, JD-U, RJD, and Congress had fought the elections together under the Mahagathbandhan banner.The BJP-led NDA had fought the elections with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and other allies. RJD with 80 seats had emerged as the single largest party in the elections, followed by JD-U (71), and BJP (53). However, BJP got the largest vote share (24.42 per cent), followed by RJD with 18.35 per cent and JD-U (16.83 per cent).

Differences later emerged between the RJD and JD-U and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returned to NDA. (ANI)

