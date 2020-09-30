Left Menu
Biden says Trump 'will step down' if he loses election

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said the American people would not stand by if President Donald Trump loses the election and refuses to step down, one day after the Trump again refused to say whether he would accepts the results of the Nov. 3 election. "The president will step down.

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said the American people would not stand by if President Donald Trump loses the election and refuses to step down, one day after the Trump again refused to say whether he would accepts the results of the Nov. 3 election.

"The president will step down. The American people will not stand for it. No agency would stand for that happening," Biden, said at a campaign stop in Ohio. He also denounced a right wing group that Trump declined to condemn in Tuesday night's debate, saying: "My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist group is: cease and desist."

"The American people will decide who the next president is. Period," Biden added.

