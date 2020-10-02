Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal before Durga Puja

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal before Durga Puja to look into the party's organisational aspects ahead of state assembly polls due in 2021, its state president Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday. BJP national president J P Nadda is likely to visit the state after the Pujas to be held later this month, he said.

Amid murmurs of discontent in the party's Bengal unit, Shah along with Nadda held a meeting with its top brass in Delhi on Thursday and discussed various organisational issues. "Today we had an organisational meeting with Amit Shah Ji and J P Nadda Ji. We discussed various issues related to our growth in the state. Most likely Amit Shah Ji will come to Bengal for an organisational meeting with other party leaders state-level leaders. The date of his visit will be announced later," Ghosh said after the closed-door meet.

The date of Nadda's visit to West bengal is yet to be decided, he said. According to sources in BJP, during their visit both Shah and Nadda will take stock of the organisational situation of the state unit and also ground level political situation in Bengal.

"Our party leadership has big plans for Bengal. After our spectacular success in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 nearly one crore people of Bengal had registered for the party's membership during its nationwide campaign. Bengal is one of the focus states of the party," they said. The organisational restructuring of BJP's central unit had sparked off discontent in the Bengal unit as senior leader Rahul Sinha, who was dropped as the national secretary, expressed his anger over being left out.

Sinha too had been asked to present at the meeting held this afternoon. He declined to comment when asked whether the meeting discussed his grievances.

"I will wait for 10-12 days before announcing my next line of action," he had said earlier. Announcing a new team of the party's national office bearers on Saturday, the BJP had named Mukul Roy as a vice- president, and Anupam Hazra, a former TMC MP who had joined the saffron party in March 2019, as a secretary.

Roy, once considered the number two in the TMC next to its supremo Mamata Banerjee, had switched over to the BJP in 2017 following differences with her.