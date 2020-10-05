Anarchists out to create communal frenzy, caste violence: UP CM

Left Menu
According to a press note issued by the BJP, the chief minister said that some of the recent incidents have exposed the conspiracy of such elements in this regard. Exhorting BJP workers to give a befitting reply to them through development oriented efforts, the chief minister said under Modi's guidance, the central government is working towards building a self-reliant and strong India.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged some anarchists were out to create communal frenzy and caste violence as they were not liking the the progress made by the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a press note issued by the BJP, the chief minister said that some of the recent incidents have exposed the conspiracy of such elements in this regard. Exhorting BJP workers to give a befitting reply to them through development oriented efforts, the chief minister said under Modi's guidance, the central government is working towards building a self-reliant and strong India. The chief minister participated in a virtual dialogue with the booth and sector in-charges of Tundla reserved Assembly constituency in connection with the upcoming by elections

During the interaction, he said everyone is aware that the Samajwadi Party is synonymous with anarchy, while the Bahujan Samaj Party stands for corruption. As for the Congress, it has no strength on the ground, therefore, no one is in contest with the BJP and its victory on all the seats going for bypolls is almost certain, he said, exhorting the workers to work for ensuring a record win on all seats. He further asked the workers to tell the people about the works done by the state and Central government for their interest and use social media to reach out to the masses

He also reminded them that the elections would be different this time due to COVID-19.

