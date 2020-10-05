Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC takes out rallies in various parts of WB against Hathras gangrape

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had herself led a protest march in the city on Saturday aginst the incident. In the rallies, activists of TMC's women's wing, youth wing and state government employees unions carried placards which read "We demand justice for the Hathras victims", "Down Down Yogiraj (Yogi rule)" and "BJP cannot give security to Dalits and minorities".

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:46 IST
TMC takes out rallies in various parts of WB against Hathras gangrape
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

TMC on Monday took out rallies in various parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day to protest the Hathras gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old dalit victim. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had herself led a protest march in the city on Saturday aginst the incident.

In the rallies, activists of TMC's women's wing, youth wing and state government employees unions carried placards which read "We demand justice for the Hathras victims", "Down Down Yogiraj (Yogi rule)" and "BJP cannot give security to Dalits and minorities". The rallies were taken out in Nadia, East and West Midnapore, Hoogly districts among others.

"We protest against the anti-Dalit, anti-woman, anti- farmer, undemocratic BJP government at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh," Dibyendu Roy said on behalf of the TMC's wing of state government employees' union Nadia unit at a rally in Krishnanagar. Banerjee had said at her Saturday rally that TMC will continue to hit tbe streets across state against the divisive politics of the BJP government and the rise in attacks against Dalits and women in BJP-ruled states.

The party will stand by the family of the brutalised Dalit woman, she had said at the rally. The TMC rallies are part of the series of state-wide protests by the party for the past two days against the brutalisation of the Dalit woman and allegations that her body was cremated without the presence of family members in late night hours.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia denies new speculation about Chinese base plans

Cambodias government on Monday officially denied suggestions that its demolition of a US-funded facility at one of its naval bases is a signal that China will be granted basing privileges there, saying the work only involves planned infrast...

UN chief urges Libya cease-fire, warns its future at stake

The United Nations chief on Monday urged world powers and other countries with interests in Libyas long-running civil war to keep working toward a lasting cease-fire between its rival governments, warning that the countrys very future is at...

Ashwin gets his chance but refrains from Mankading, Ponting smiles

Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday refrained from doing what he would instinctively do in the past -- Mankad the batsman after he had backed up too far at the non-strikers end. Instead, what the Delhi capitals off-spinner did was smile wryly aft...

Maldives ex-vice president sentenced to 20 years for corruption

A court on Monday sentenced the former vice president of the Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb, to 20 years in jail and fined him 129,892 after he pleaded guilty to corruption charges. The Maldives Criminal Court charged Adeeb with embezzlement, money ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020