Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn parties have 'division' in their DNA, alleges Adityanath

Addressing a virtual meeting of the BJP's office-bearers as part of preparations for assembly by-election to Deoria Sadar assembly constituency, he alleged that due the development activities undertaken under the BJP rule, the opposition parties were frustrated and were using "every trick" to defame his government. By-elections will be held to seven Assembly seats, including Deoria, in Uttar Pradesh on November 3.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 17:14 IST
Oppn parties have 'division' in their DNA, alleges Adityanath

Hitting out at the Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that "division is in the DNA" of these parties and they are trying to create a rift in society on caste and community lines. Addressing a virtual meeting of the BJP's office-bearers as part of preparations for assembly by-election to Deoria Sadar assembly constituency, he alleged that due the development activities undertaken under the BJP rule, the opposition parties were frustrated and were using "every trick" to defame his government.

By-elections will be held to seven Assembly seats, including Deoria, in Uttar Pradesh on November 3. Six of the seats were held by the ruling BJP and one by the SP. "The thought process of the rival parties is dirty and their intention is dangerous.

“Division is in their DNA. It was due to this thought process that they first divided the country, and are now attempting to divide the society on the basis of caste, community and region. For them, the interest of their clan is of utmost importance, while everything else is secondary," Adityanath said, targeting the Congress and other rival parties. Raising the issue of development under the BJP, he said that "the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which have ruled the state for 15 years, have only corruption and anarchy to count as their achievement.

“From time-to-time, these parties have throttled democracy and the Constitution. Their development was confined only to slogans and speeches." The BJP leader said that the "actual development" started six years ago with the formation of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Owing to all-round development, the popularity of BJP is continuously rising, and there is a feeling of positivity in the public.

“In this case, the unhappiness of these (opposition) parties has transformed into frustration. As a result, they are trying to resort to every trick to defame the government. However, their intentions will never be fulfilled," he said. Referring to the problem of encephalitis, the UP chief minister said that from 1977 to 2017, the disease had claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people, most of them children.

"No one had ever raised their voice. In a span of only three years, we are on the way towards eradication of encephalitis," he asserted. Referring to Deoria, Adityanath said, "The sacred land of Devraha Baba was known as the sugar bowl. The economy of the area was based on sugarcane. Ask them why in their tenure one after another sugar mills wee old at throwaway prices." Devraha Baba, who died on June 19, 1990, was a revered ascetic who lived beside the Yamuna river in Mathura. He was known as "ageless Yogi".

UP BJP chief Swatantradev Singh also addressed party workers, a statement issued by the UP BJP said. The seven Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls will be held on November 3 include Naugaon which fell vacant after the death of minister Chetan Chauhan.

The by-election was necessitated in Ghatampur (Kanpur) as sitting MLA and minister Kamal Rani Varun died, while in Tundla (Firozabad) the sitting MLA, SP Singh Baghel, got elected to Lok Sabha. The Bangarmau (Unnao) seat fell vacant following the conviction of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The seats of Bulandshahr, Deoria and Malhani will have by-election due to the demise of sitting MLAs Virendra Singh Sirohi, Janmejay Singh and Parasnath Yadav (SP)..

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's vital health parameters normal: Daughter

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjees vital health parameters are normal, his daughter Poulomi Basu said on Saturday. The 85-year-old actor was shifted to the ITU of a city hospital after he experienced restlessness and was in an acute...

Sonakshi Sinha pours love over mother Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday extended greetings to her mother and veteran actor Poonam Sinha on her 70th birthday. The Dabangg, actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her mother and penned down a short yet birthday w...

Mideast wildfires kill 2, force thousands to flee homes

Wildfires around the Middle East triggered by a heatwave hitting the region have killed two people, forced thousands of people to leave their homes and detonated landmines along the Lebanon-Israel border, state media and officials said Satu...

North Korea appears to have staged a large-scale military parade

North Korea on Saturday appeared to have staged a large-scale military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers Party of Korea, according to South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff JCS. It is not yet known what t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020