Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump, Biden head to Pennsylvania and Florida as campaigns focus on swing states

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will travel to Pennsylvania for his second campaign rally since his bout with COVID-19, while Democratic rival Joe Biden is heading to Florida as the fight for the White House focuses on two of the biggest battleground states. Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday night in Florida for the first time since disclosing he had the coronavirus, throwing out protective masks to supporters but not wearing one himself as he talked about his recovery.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:30 IST
Trump, Biden head to Pennsylvania and Florida as campaigns focus on swing states
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@realDonaldTrump)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will travel to Pennsylvania for his second campaign rally since his bout with COVID-19, while Democratic rival Joe Biden is heading to Florida as the fight for the White House focuses on two of the biggest battleground states.

Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday night in Florida for the first time since disclosing he had the coronavirus, throwing out protective masks to supporters but not wearing one himself as he talked about his recovery. "I went through it now. They say I'm immune. I feel so powerful," Trump told the crowd, who stood shoulder to shoulder, with most not wearing face coverings. "I will kiss everyone in that audience, I will kiss the guys and the beautiful women, I will give you a big fat kiss."

The rally came hours after the White House said Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days and was not infectious to others. They were the president's first negative COVID-19 tests announced by the White House since Trump said on Oct. 2 that he had contracted the virus. In a memo, Dr. Sean Conley did not say when the tests were conducted.

Biden has been critical of Trump's management of the pandemic. Trump has worked furiously for months to shift public attention away from the coronavirus, which has infected more than 7.8 million people in the United States, killed more than 214,000 and put millions out of work. But Trump's illness has put the focus of the campaign's closing stretch squarely on his response to the coronavirus, and opinion polls show Trump losing more ground to Biden as the two White House contenders push toward the Nov. 3 election.

Trump will travel on Tuesday to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, for an airport rally in a state that he carried in 2016 by less than one percentage point, and where polls show Biden with a steady lead this time around. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday showed Biden with a 7 percentage point lead over Trump in Pennsylvania, with a majority of voters saying Biden would do a better job of handling the pandemic.

Biden will head to the battleground of Florida, where a win over Trump would cripple the president's chances for re-election. The former vice president will deliver remarks in Pembroke Pines on his vision for older Americans and attend an event in Miramar to encourage residents to make a plan to vote. Most recent polls show Biden with a small lead and ahead with key demographic groups in the state, particularly seniors. Trump won Florida in 2016 by 1.2 percentage points.

Trump plans rallies in Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida later this week as he barnstorms through crucial states ahead of the election. (Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Gerry Doyle)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

National Commission for Scheduled Castes issues notice to AIIMS

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued notice to AIIMS, seeking an action-taken report on an ex-resident doctors allegations that he was denied a post reserved for the SC category because he had raised questions about the i...

Projs worth Rs 50,000 cr being developed in Kerala as part of Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor: Gadkari

Highway projects worth Rs 50,000 crore are being developed in Kerala as part of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari economic corridor under Bharatmala Pariyojana, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. He was speaking at a virtual ceremony for th...

Digital foundation laying event of NHAI projects shows Modi govt's commitment to Kerala's development: MoS Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday said the digital foundation laying ceremony of the National Highways Authority of India NHAI projects is a standing example of the commitment ...

Shoprite agrees to stop enforcing provisions against SMMEs

Shoprite Checkers Pty Ltd Shoprite has agreed to stop enforcing exclusivity provisions in its long-term exclusive lease agreements with its landlords against small, medium and micro enterprises SMMEs and speciality and limited line stores.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020