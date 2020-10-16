Left Menu
Expressing his grief over Bihar government minister Kapil Deo Kamat's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he served the poor and made notable efforts towards rural development. Kamat, Bihar's Panchayati Raj minister, succumbed to COVID-19 early on Friday at AIIMS, Patna, family sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:47 IST
Modi condoles death of Bihar minister

Expressing his grief over Bihar government minister Kapil Deo Kamat's demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he served the poor and made notable efforts towards rural development. Kamat, Bihar's Panchayati Raj minister, succumbed to COVID-19 early on Friday at AIIMS, Patna, family sources said. He was 70.

Kamat is survived by two sons and four daughters. His wife died a few months ago. The prime minister extended his condolence to his family members and supporters.

