Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 infection tally crosses 74 lakh with 62,212 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 74 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 65 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.78 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. DEL8 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality poor, stubble contribution in pollution may increase New Delhi: The national capital's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Saturday morning but is likely to improve slightly due to favourable wind speed, according to government agencies.

DEL12 UP-ACCIDENT 9 killed, over 30 injured as jeep collides with UP roadways bus in Pilibhit Pilibhit: At least 9 people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured in a collision between a jeep and an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus in Pilibhit on Saturday, police said. DEL9 VP-POVERTY VP Naidu calls for building equitable society on International Day for Eradication of Poverty New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for building a more equitable society on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

DEL 11 VIRUS-ACTIVE CASES India's active COVID-19 caseload drops below 8 lakh after one-and-half months New Delhi: India's active COVID-19 caseload fell below eight lakh for the first time in one-and-a-half months and account for merely 10.70 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. DEL1 PM-NAVRATRI PM Modi greets people as Navratri begins New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, peace and prosperity.

MDS1 KL-SABARIMALA Sabarimala temple opens for devotees Sabarimala (Kerala): The famed Lord Ayyappa temple here opened to devotees Saturday morning after remaining closed for over six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a few worshippers wearing masks and carrying COVID-19 negative certificate offering prayers. LEGAL LGD1 GREEN-BRICK KILNS Pollution in NCR: NGT directs UP to keep vigil on brick kilns New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh administration to keep a vigil against illegal operation of brick kilns to protect the air quality in the National Capital Region.

FOREIGN FGN12 US-TWITTER-CEO-BIDEN Twitter CEO says it was wrong to block links to Biden story Washington: Twitter was wrong to block weblinks to an unverified political story, CEO Jack Dorsey said on Friday, as the company responded to criticism over its handling of the story that had prompted cries of censorship from the right. (AP) FGN7 PAK-SHARIF Pak military, ISI installed 'puppet govt' of Imran Khan: Sharif Lahore: Pakistan's former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has accused the military and the intelligence agency of being behind his ouster as premier and installing their "puppet government" by bringing Imran Khan into power. By M Zulqernain FGN10 US-WH-PUTIN White House rejects Putin response to US arms control offer Washington: The US and Russia on Friday rejected each other's proposals for potentially salvaging the last remaining legal constraint on their strategic nuclear forces..