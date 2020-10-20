Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Trump appears to cut into Biden's lead in Pennsylvania -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic: PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 13 - Oct. 19): * Voting for Biden: 49% * Voting for Trump: 45% * Biden's apparent lead, which is on the edge of the survey's credibility interval, compared with a 51%-44% lead in the prior week. * 15% said they already had voted.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 01:20 IST
POLL-Trump appears to cut into Biden's lead in Pennsylvania -Reuters/Ipsos poll
Representative image Image Credit: coutts

President Donald Trump appeared to cut into Democratic rival Joe Biden's lead in Pennsylvania, one of the election's most important battlegrounds, but Biden maintained a solid lead in Wisconsin, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Monday.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him. Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:

PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 13 - Oct. 19): * Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 45% * Biden's apparent lead, which is on the edge of the survey's credibility interval, compared with a 51%-44% lead in the prior week.

* 15% said they already had voted. * 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better. WISCONSIN (Oct. 13 - Oct. 19):

* Voting for Biden: 51% * Voting for Trump: 43%

* Biden up a point from 51%-44% lead in prior week. * 24% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better. * 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

FLORIDA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 14): * Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 47% * Prior poll showed Biden with a 49%-45% lead that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* 17% said they already had voted. * 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. ARIZONA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 14):

* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 46%

* Prior poll showed the two essentially even with Biden at 48% and Trump at 46%. * 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. * 10% said they already had voted.

MICHIGAN (Oct. 7 - Oct. 13): * Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 43% * Result unchanged from prior week.

* 22% said they already had voted. * 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better. NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 13):

* Voting for Biden: 48% * Voting for Trump: 47%

* The race was tied the prior week at 47%-47%. * 12% said they already had voted.

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better. * 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

NOTES The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Wisconsin, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 663 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Florida, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Arizona, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, it gathered responses from 998 adults, including 667 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Michigan, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, it gathered responses from 985 adults, including 620 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. * In North Carolina, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 660 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Wisconsin battled one of the worst coronavirus surges in the United States, while Argentina and Spain were set to cross one million infections and Ireland announced some of Europes toughest COVID-19 constraints.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an...

Pentagon estimates cost of new nuclear missiles at $95.8B

The Pentagon has raised to 95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3 arsenal that has operated continuously for 50 years, officials said Monday. The estimate is up abou...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwell cannot keep deposition details secret, U.S. appeals court rulesA U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposi...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Got any signal up here Nokia to build mobile network on the moonStruggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth Perhaps youll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been selec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020