POLL-Trump appears to cut into Biden's lead in Pennsylvania -Reuters/Ipsos poll
President Donald Trump appeared to cut into Democratic rival Joe Biden's lead in Pennsylvania, one of the election's most important battlegrounds, but Biden maintained a solid lead in Wisconsin, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Monday.
Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him. Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:
PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 13 - Oct. 19): * Voting for Biden: 49%
* Voting for Trump: 45% * Biden's apparent lead, which is on the edge of the survey's credibility interval, compared with a 51%-44% lead in the prior week.
* 15% said they already had voted. * 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.
* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better. WISCONSIN (Oct. 13 - Oct. 19):
* Voting for Biden: 51% * Voting for Trump: 43%
* Biden up a point from 51%-44% lead in prior week. * 24% said they already had voted.
* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better. * 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.
FLORIDA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 14): * Voting for Biden: 49%
* Voting for Trump: 47% * Prior poll showed Biden with a 49%-45% lead that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.
* 17% said they already had voted. * 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.
* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. ARIZONA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 14):
* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 46%
* Prior poll showed the two essentially even with Biden at 48% and Trump at 46%. * 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.
* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. * 10% said they already had voted.
MICHIGAN (Oct. 7 - Oct. 13): * Voting for Biden: 51%
* Voting for Trump: 43% * Result unchanged from prior week.
* 22% said they already had voted. * 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.
* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better. NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 13):
* Voting for Biden: 48% * Voting for Trump: 47%
* The race was tied the prior week at 47%-47%. * 12% said they already had voted.
* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better. * 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.
NOTES The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.
* In Wisconsin, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 663 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
* In Florida, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Arizona, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, it gathered responses from 998 adults, including 667 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
* In Michigan, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, it gathered responses from 985 adults, including 620 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. * In North Carolina, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 660 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
