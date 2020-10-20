Trump says Senate Republicans will go along with COVID aid deal

Trump says Senate Republicans will go along with COVID aid dealReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:15 IST
President Donald Trump predicted on Tuesday that his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate would go along if the White House reaches a coronavirus relief deal with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, despite many senators' stated opposition to any large stimulus package.
"I want to do it even bigger than the Democrats," Trump said in an interview with Fox News. "Not every Republican agrees with me, but they will."
