Differences remain between White House, Democrats on COVID relief -Meadows

Differences remain between White House, Democrats on COVID relief -MeadowsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 00:48 IST
There are a number of differences between the White House and Democrats in Congress on coronavirus relief but President Donald Trump is "willing to lean into" working toward an agreement, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday.
"There continues to be a number of differences but, as I mentioned earlier, we've entered a new phase where we're actually looking at some of the technical language," Meadows said on Fox News Channel.
He later told reporters he was optimistic a deal could be reached and that the administration would stay engaged for the new couple of days.
