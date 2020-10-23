Left Menu
U.S., Sudan press for amicable solution over Ethiopia dam dispute

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:52 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Friday called for an amicable solution to be reached over the dam dispute with Ethiopia and Egypt.

Hamdok, speaking by phone with Trump following Sudan and Israel's announcement to normalize ties, said he wanted to reach an amicable solution. Trump, who held the call in front of reporters at the White House, said he had also told Egypt the same thing.

