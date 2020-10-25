Trump says his election campaign going 'very well'

Describing it as the most important election in the history of the country, US President Donald Trump has said his campaign is doing very well, particularly in some battleground states. Trump, who is seeking re-election to the White House in the November 3 presidential polls, plans to address multiple rallies daily. "I think we're doing very well. The numbers are coming in unbelievably well," Trump told reporters at Columbus in Ohio, a battleground state, during one of his campaign stops on Saturday. Trump also rejected media reports and polls which show that he is trailing behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"I'm not sure the media knows exactly what's happening yet. But in Florida, we're doing very well. North Carolina, doing very well. Iowa, doing very well," he said, mentioning some of the battleground states. "This is the most important election in the history of our country. With your vote, we will continue to bring back your jobs, lower drug prices, support our police, protect the #2A, defend our borders, and ensure more products are proudly stamped with the phrase MADE IN THE USA!" Trump said in a tweet later.

"We have 10 days. And, you know, nothing worries me. I think we're doing just very well. If you look at the numbers in Florida, we're way ahead where we were four years ago, right? Way ahead where we were four years ago. I think I can say that everywhere else. In North Carolina, we're way ahead where we were four years ago. I think it's very good. I don't know if it's a hidden vote. I don't know exactly what it is," he said. Responding to questions, Trump claimed that there is a wave in his favour.

"We're going to have a great red wave. It's going to be a red wave like you've never seen before, because people are tired of looking at the anarchists and all of the things taking place in Portland, Chicago, New York, with crime. They're tired of it," he said. "But you're going to have a red wave the likes of which you haven't seen. Everybody knows it. I don't think they're doing very well. They have no enthusiasm," he said.

Earlier in the day, Trump cast an early vote "for a guy named Trump" in his adopted home state of Florida. In all the four well-attended rallies that Trump addressed on Saturday, he said that Biden is against oil, guns and God.

This is going to be the most important election in the history of our country, because our country will never be a socialist country," Trump said at an election rally in Wisconsin. "I think, sleepy Joe is very dark, when he talked about a dark winter. How dark it was. How terrible was that?" he said, slamming Biden for his remarks during the presidential debate on Friday. Trump said that he is optimistic because he loves America. Biden, during the debate, had said that the country is going in a dark winter due to the Coronavirus situation. The US is the worst affected country with over 8 million cases and nearly 224,000 deaths.

"We are about to go into a dark winter. A dark winter and he (Trump) has no clear plan and there's no prospect that there's going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year," Biden had said..