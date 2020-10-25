PM Modi condoles demise of former BJP MP and musician Mahesh Kanodia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Kanodia. The PM also spoke to the family members of the deceased politician and conveyed his condolences to them.

The 83-year-old Kanodia, a musician and the former BJP MP from Patan Lok Sabha seat passed away on Sunday morning in Gandhinagar. He had been keeping unwell for a long time. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Mahesh Kanodiaji. He was a multitalented singer, who got much love from people. As a politician too he was committed to the empowerment of the poor and underprivileged. I spoke to Hitu Kanodiaji and conveyed my condolences to the kin," PM Modi's tweet read. (ANI)