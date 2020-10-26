First lady hits campaign trail for Trump

Left Menu
Melania Trump is set to make her first solo campaign-trail appearance of 2020 for President Donald Trump. Trump's reelection campaign says the first lady will appear at an event Tuesday in Atglen, Pennsylvania, that will be moderated by former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway. The campaign says she will share the president's agenda with Pennsylvanians.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Melania Trump is set to make her first solo campaign-trail appearance of 2020 for President Donald Trump. Trump's reelection campaign says the first lady will appear at an event Tuesday in Atglen, Pennsylvania, that will be moderated by former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway.

The campaign says she will share the president's agenda with Pennsylvanians. The first lady has not appeared at one of the president's campaign events since June 2019 in Orlando, Florida, where the president formally announced his bid for a second term.

She had been scheduled to headline campaign fundraisers back in March, but those events were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Melania Trump recently recovered from a bout with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

