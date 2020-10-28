Left Menu
NOTES The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida. * In Michigan, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 652 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 00:58 IST
POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan is looking increasingly comfortable but the two remain neck and neck in North Carolina, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Tuesday.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him. Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day. Early voting has shot to record levels amid the coronavirus pandemic:

MICHIGAN (Oct. 21 - Oct. 27): * Voting for Biden: 52%

* Voting for Trump: 43% * Biden was up 51%-44% the prior week.

* 32% said they already had voted. * 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 39% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 21 - Oct. 27):

* Voting for Biden: 49% * Voting for Trump: 48%

* Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 49% to Trump's 46%. * 35% said they already had voted.

* 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.

WISCONSIN (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26): * Voting for Biden: 53%

* Voting for Trump: 44% * Biden's advantage is marginally wider than his 51%-43% lead the prior week.

* 33% said they already had voted. * 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.

* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26):

* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 45%

* Biden's lead is marginally wider than in the prior week when he was up 49%-45%, an advantage that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval. * 21% said they already had voted.

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better. * 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.

FLORIDA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20) * Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 46% * Biden's apparent lead is on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* Prior poll showed the two essentially even, with Biden at 49% and Trump at 47%. * 21% said they already had voted.

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

ARIZONA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 21): * Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46% * With the margin within the survey's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied.

* Prior poll showed Biden with a 50%-46% lead that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval. * 27% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better. * 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

NOTES The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Michigan, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 652 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In North Carolina, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,006 adults, including 647 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Wisconsin, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,008 adults, including 664 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Florida, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 662 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Arizona, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, it gathered responses from 951 adults, including 658 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

