Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Democratic challenger Kelly holds steady lead in Arizona U.S. Senate race -Reuters/Ipsos poll

NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 21-27 poll) * Voting for Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham: 48% * Voting for Republican Senator Thom Tillis: 47% * The race is statistically tied because the difference between the two is within the survey's credibility interval, as it was the prior week when Cunningham and Tillis were even at 47%-47%.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 01:56 IST
POLL-Democratic challenger Kelly holds steady lead in Arizona U.S. Senate race -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly's lead over Arizona Republican incumbent Martha McSally is holding steady with less than a week to go until an election that could determine whether Republicans lose control of the Senate, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Wednesday.

There are about 12 competitive U.S. Senate races up for grabs in next Tuesday's election, 10 with vulnerable Republican incumbents and two with vulnerable Democrats. To have a majority in the Senate, Democrats need to pick up three seats if the party wins the White House, which gives the vice president a tie-breaking vote, and four if not. Here are the latest results for three Senate races on which Reuters/Ipsos is polling:

ARIZONA (Oct. 21-27 poll) * Voting for Democratic challenger and former astronaut Mark Kelly: 51%

* Voting for Republican Senator Martha McSally: 44% * The results are identical to a prior poll.

* 37% said they had already voted. NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 21-27 poll)

* Voting for Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham: 48% * Voting for Republican Senator Thom Tillis: 47%

* The race is statistically tied because the difference between the two is within the survey's credibility interval, as it was the prior week when Cunningham and Tillis were even at 47%-47%. * 35% said they had already voted.

MICHIGAN (Oct. 21-27 poll) * Voting for Democratic Senator Gary Peters: 50%

* Voting for Republican challenger John James: 44% * Peters led James 50%-45% in the prior week.

* 32% said they had already voted. NOTES: The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and in English. The Arizona survey included 714 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. The earlier Michigan poll surveyed 652 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. North Carolina's surveyed 647 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former U.S. Homeland Security official says he wrote anonymous op-ed on Trump

A former U.S. Department of Homeland Security official on Wednesday revealed he was the author of an anonymous 2018 New York Times op-ed and later book that excoriated President Donald Trump, stepping forward to urge Americans to vote again...

Two sentenced to death in Mali over hotel, restaurant attacks

A Malian court handed a death sentence to a suspected jihadist and his co-defendant on Wednesday, his lawyer said, after he pleaded guilty to shooting five people to death in a 2015 attack and planning two other attacks targeting Westerners...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Couple divided over Trump united in saving illegal immigrants in desertA die-hard Trump supporter and his wife, who despises the U.S. president, are united in a rare mission. For years, Joh...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus sweeps through Milans La Scala opera houseThe coronavirus is battering Milans prestigious La Scala opera house, with 18 singers and nine musicians testing positive for the di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020