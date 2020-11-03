Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka assembly bypolls: 45.24 pc polling at RR Nagar,82.31 pc at Sira

Poor voter turnout marked the Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypoll with a polling percentage of only 45.24, whereas it was 82.31 per cent in Sira, according to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar. The death of Sira JD(S) MLA B Satyanarayana in August and resignation of RR Nagar Congress MLA Munirathna from the assembly last year led to the bypolls.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:55 IST
Karnataka assembly bypolls: 45.24 pc polling at RR Nagar,82.31 pc at Sira

Polling for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly by-elections in Karnataka held under the shadow of coronavirus concluded peacefully without any major glitches on Tuesday. Poor voter turnout marked the Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypoll with a polling percentage of only 45.24, whereas it was 82.31 per cent in Sira, according to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar.

The death of Sira JD(S) MLA B Satyanarayana in August and resignation of RR Nagar Congress MLA Munirathna from the assembly last year led to the bypolls. The highest percentage of 94.3 was recorded in a polling booth at Saluparahalli, followed by Seebi 93.15 and Byadarahalli 91.17, all at Sira.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer said that the two constituencies have a total electorate of 6,78,012, including 3,26,114 women. They exercised their franchise in 1,008 polling stations, comprising 678 in RR Nagar and 330 in Sira, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said in a statement.

In view of the pandemic, standard protocol of face masks was made mandatory for voters as well as the polling staff. Arrangements were made for thermal screening and hand sanitisers made available at the polling stations.

Among the voters, 42 were coronavirus infected people, including 38 in Sira. The sources said 17 of the 38 COVID-19 patients who voted had fever.

Besides them, there were five primary contacts of COVID- 19 infected persons. Tension prevailed for a while in RR Nagar when a few para-military personnel reportedly wore saffron masks.

Soon after the Congress objected, senior officials got them removed and gave them other masks, said Congress sources. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (city corporation) had made separate arrangements for coronavirus-infected people to cast their votes in RR Nagar.

There are 31 candidates in the fray in the bypolls-- 15 in Sira and 16 in RR Nagar, including those from the Congress, BJP and the JD(S). In RR Nagar, BJP has fielded former Congress MLA Munirathna, whereas the Congress has given the ticket to H Kusuma, wife of former IAS officer late D K Ravi in the seat traditionally held by the party.

The JD(S) has fielded V Krishnamurthy. In Sira, the BJP, Congress and JD(S) have fielded radiologist Dr Rakesh Gowda, former minister T B Jayachandra and former (JD-S) MLA B Satyanarayana's wife Ammajamma respectively.

In the 224-seat assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs minus the speaker, Congress 67 and JD(S) 33, BSP one and there are two independents. There is also a nominated member.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19, Brexit game changers for India-UK ties: Shringla

The COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit are both game changers that have forced countries to think very carefully about geopolitical aspirations and how they define the course of future economic and political energies, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vard...

Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'

Popstar Britney Spears has sought to reassure fans concerned for her mental health, saying she is the happiest Ive ever been. Spears, 38, whose business and personal affairs have been controlled by her father since 2008, posted an Instagram...

FBI is investigating mysterious robocalls -Homeland Security official

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a spate of mysterious robocalls urging people to stay home on Election Day, a Department of Homeland Security official said. The FBI did not immediately return messages seeking comment. U....

Rising COVID-19 cases push Spain's regions to call for tighter restrictions

The northern Spanish region of Castilla and Leon ordered a shutdown of bars and restaurants on Tuesday and demanded tougher measures from the national government to defeat one of Europes worst outbreaks of the coronavirus.Spain has the seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020