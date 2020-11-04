Left Menu
Development News Edition

Betting market odds flip to favour Trump over Biden in U.S. election

Betting market odds on the U.S. presidential election have flipped to favour Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to data from two aggregators. Bettors on British betting exchange Betfair are giving Trump a 60% chance of winning a second term in the White House, up from 39% when polls opened on Tuesday morning. UK-based Smarkets Exchange is giving Trump 65% win-odds, up from 39% when polls opened.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 08:49 IST
Betting market odds flip to favour Trump over Biden in U.S. election

Betting market odds on the U.S. presidential election have flipped to favour Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to data from two aggregators.

Bettors on British betting exchange Betfair are giving Trump a 60% chance of winning a second term in the White House, up from 39% when polls opened on Tuesday morning. Biden's odds of a win among bettors on the Betfair Exchange have fallen to 40% from 61% earlier.

"Trump has overtaken Biden significantly and is now in pole position, suggesting it could be a very nervous night ahead for Biden," Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said. UK-based Smarkets Exchange is giving Trump 65% win-odds, up from 39% when polls opened. Biden's win-odds have fallen to 35% from 61% earlier.

"This has mainly been driven by Trump seemingly holding the key swing state of Florida as a result of a very strong showing for him in the Miami-Dade county with a large Cuban population," said Patrick Flynn, political analyst at Smarkets. Flynn said that Florida wasn't a "must win" state for Biden as it was for Trump.

"Biden could yet put those crucial Midwestern states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in his column, and he would win the election."

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UNICEF prepositions emergency supplies to Nicaragua affected by Hurricane Eta

Hurricane Eta hit Nicaragua early Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm, potentially impacting 1,227,000 people, including nearly 500,000 children estimation based on data available from ADAM program from WFP. Eta could cause life-threaten...

AP VoteCast: Voters say pandemic top issue in election

With the coronavirus now surging anew, voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as top concerns in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate. Vote...

Delaware elects country's first transgender state senator

Democrat Sarah McBride has won a state Senate race in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in. McBride defeated Republican Steve Washington to win the seat that became open followin...

Germany announces US$ 17million contribution for sustainable food systems

Germany became the first donor today to invest in Food Systems 2030, a new World Bank Multi-Donor Trust Fund that proposes to help countries maximize the impact of their public spending and transform their food systems to increase food secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020