'Modi Voting Machine' or 'Modi ji's media', not scared of them: Rahul Gandhi tells Bihar poll rally
Addressing an election rally here, he said, "Whether it's MVM or Modi ji ka Media (Modi ji's media), I am not scared of them. "Truth is truth, justice is justice. I won't budge an inch until I defeat Narendra Modi." Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally at Madhepura. PTI TIR BDC BDC.PTI | Araria | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:11 IST
Describing electronic voting machine as 'Modi Voting Machine' (MVM), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he is not scared of "MVM or Modi ji's media". Addressing an election rally here, he said, "Whether it's MVM or Modi ji ka Media (Modi ji's media), I am not scared of them.
"Truth is truth, justice is justice. I am fighting a war of ideology against this man. We are fighting against their thoughts. We will defeat their thoughts," he said. Without mentioning any particular incident, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi says unpleasant things about me in his meetings. However, much hatred they try to spread, I always try to spread love. Hatred cannot defeat hatred, only love can. I won't budge an inch until I defeat Narendra Modi." Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally at Madhepura.
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Narendra Modi
- Gandhi
- Modi ji's
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi attends COVID-19 review meeting at Wayanad Collectorate
PM Modi delivers keynote address at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020
Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against Minister Imarti Devi; Says it's unfortunate.
Kamal Nath refuses to apologise even after Rahul Gandhi calls his remarks inappropriate
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm.