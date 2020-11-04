Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. election betting odds point to 50-50 chance

Betting market odds on the U.S. presidential election have begun to tighten once again after clearly flipping overnight in favour of Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to data from three aggregators. British-based Smarkets exchange is giving Trump and Biden an almost an equal chance of winning as of 1000 GMT, with Trump sitting at a 51% chance.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:57 IST
U.S. election betting odds point to 50-50 chance

Betting market odds on the U.S. presidential election have begun to tighten once again after clearly flipping overnight in favour of Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to data from three aggregators.

British-based Smarkets exchange is giving Trump and Biden an almost an equal chance of winning as of 1000 GMT, with Trump sitting at a 51% chance. The odds on Trump had risen to as much as 80% overnight. Odds for a Biden win have fallen to 49% from 61% on Tuesday.

The shift came after Biden overtook Trump in the battleground state of Wisconsin with an estimated 89% of the vote tallied so far. Trump has 49% and Biden has 49.3% of vote, according to Edison Research. Trump earlier falsely claimed victory over Biden on Wednesday with millions of votes still uncounted in a White House race that will not be decided until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.

The flip in betting markets overnight was mainly "driven by Trump seemingly holding the key swing state of Florida as a result of a very strong showing for him in the Miami-Dade county with a large Cuban population," said Patrick Flynn, political analyst at Smarkets. Bettors on British betting exchange Betfair were giving Trump a 62% chance of winning a second term in the White House at 0800 GMT, up from 39% when polls opened on Tuesday morning. Biden's odds of a win on Betfair had fallen to 38% from 61% earlier.

"With thousands of votes still to be counted, it remains a coin flip over who will be victorious, but for now Donald Trump is the punters’ pick," Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Gerloff on standby as Rossi continues to test positive

American World Superbike rider Garrett Gerloff is on standby to replace Valentino Rossi at this weekends MotoGP race in Valencia should the Italian continue to be ruled out by COVID-19, Yamaha said on Wednesday. Nine-times world champion Ro...

Cabinet approves MoU between India, UK on cooperation in field of medical products regulation

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding MoU between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization CDSCO, India, and the United Kingdom Medicines and Healt...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. coronavirus hospitalisations hit a three-month high and Europe continued to tighten curbs to fight a second wave of infections, while a study showed lung damage found in patients who died of COVID-19 may shed light on long COVID.DEATHS...

TRS handed over land in Delhi to build party office

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday handed over 1,100 sq mts of land Vasant Vihar in Delhi to the TRS for the construction of its office building in the national capital, the party said here. Telangana Roads and Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020