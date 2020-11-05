Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump campaign will immediately seek recount in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump's campaign said on Wednesday it would seek a recount of votes in Wisconsin, hours before CNN and the Associated Press projected Democrat Joe Biden had won the key battleground state's 10 electoral college votes. "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement, without providing details of any reports.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 01:19 IST
Trump campaign will immediately seek recount in Wisconsin
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's campaign said on Wednesday it would seek a recount of votes in Wisconsin, hours before CNN and the Associated Press projected Democrat Joe Biden had won the key battleground state's 10 electoral college votes.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement, without providing details of any reports. "The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so." Election experts say fraud is very rare in U.S. voting.

Edison Research said the margin between Trump and Biden in Wisconsin was less than 1 percentage point, allowing a candidate to seek a recount. It said Biden had a slight lead in the state, with 99% of the expected votes tallied so far. The former vice president had 49.4% of the vote, while Trump had 48.8%.

The CNN and AP projections would raise Biden's tally of electoral votes, but several states have not been called for either candidate. The CNN tally puts Biden at 234 of the 270 votes needed to win the White House, versus 213 for Trump. AP's tally stands at 238 to 213. Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin's elections chief, said on Wednesday the state's electoral officials were re-checking results after working through the night to count valid ballots.

"Wisconsin's counting and reporting of unofficial results has gone according to law," she said in a statement. "Today, the Wisconsin Elections Commission staff will be standing ready to assist clerks as they start the process of triple-checking the results." That process would include randomly selecting 5% of reporting units for voting equipment audits required before results can be certified on Dec. 1, she said.

No comment was immediately available from Wisconsin officials about whether the Trump campaign had submitted a formal recount request.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Italy's new measures to curb resurgent coronavirus epidemic

Italys government has approved new restrictions to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic and curb a steady rise in deaths and hospital admissions. Under previous decrees gyms, cinemas and theatres were already closed and restau...

Twitter, Facebook fail to corral Trump's misinformation about U.S. vote count

Tech companies are trying to curb a surge in U.S. election misinformation, with President Donald Trump and his allies taking to social media to falsely claim victory and make unsupported allegations of voter fraud. Trumps allegations come a...

In Venezuela, many hope Trump will win to keep pressure on Maduro

Many Venezuelans are hoping for the re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose campaign of aggressive sanctions against the South American nations ruling Socialist Party has won over a broad swathe of President Nicolas Maduros critic...

Trump campaign files lawsuit demanding access to Michigan ballots

The Trump Campaign on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to halt counting until meaningful access is granted to them in Michigan where ballots are being counted as the presidential race between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020