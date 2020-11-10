Left Menu
People of MP reposed faith in Shivraj, it's victory of collective leadership: BJP leaders

With the BJP headed for winning two-thirds of seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls, BJP leaders on Tuesday said people of the state have reposed faith in the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and dubbed his predecessor Kamal Nath as an accidental chief minister.

With the BJP headed for winning two-thirds of seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls, BJP leaders on Tuesday said people of the state have reposed faith in the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and dubbed his predecessor Kamal Nath as an accidental chief minister. As per the Election Commission's latest data, the BJP has won 13 seats and was leading in six, out of the total 28 assembly seats that went for bypolls.

The BJP came to power in March after the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government following a revolt by a section of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia their entry into BJP. "This result shows people of the state have reposed faith in BJP and the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and were unhappy with Congress," senior BJP leader and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told PTI.

Tomar said the mandate was never against the BJP in the state, as the party had got more votes and only a few seats less than Congress in the last assembly election. "It's a victory of the party's collective leadership," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, the BJP's in-charge for the state Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the integration between the newcomers, the organisation and the party cadre has happened in an effective manner and the result justifies that. "My basic presumption and basic assessment was that mandate of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections were never for Congress. Because of some arithmetical deficit, we missed the threshold to get the power. Congress formed government in Madhya Pradesh by chance and Kamal Nath was an accidental chief minister and that mistake has been rectified," Sahasrabuddhe told PTI.

Congress had formed the government in 2018 after the party won 114 seats in the assembly elections and was backed by four independents, two BSP MLAs, and one SP MLA. The BJP had got 109 seats in the 230-member house. Later Scindia along with 22 other Congress MLAs joined BJP, which led to fall of the Kamal Nath government and the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government was formed.

