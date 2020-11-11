Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump campaign lawsuit will seek to block certification of Michigan election results

Republican President Donald Trump's campaign said on Tuesday it would file a lawsuit in Michigan requesting the results of the U.S. election in the state not be certified until it could be verified that votes were cast lawfully. The new lawsuit is the latest in a string of lawsuits the Trump campaign has filed in an effort to keep hopes of a second term for Trump alive after former Vice President Joe Biden became president-elect on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 05:31 IST
Trump campaign lawsuit will seek to block certification of Michigan election results

Republican President Donald Trump's campaign said on Tuesday it would file a lawsuit in Michigan requesting the results of the U.S. election in the state not be certified until it could be verified that votes were cast lawfully.

The new lawsuit is the latest in a string of lawsuits the Trump campaign has filed in an effort to keep hopes of a second term for Trump alive after former Vice President Joe Biden became president-elect on Saturday. "We want to make sure that no vote tally includes fraudulently or unlawfully cast ballots," Trump campaign attorney Matt Morgan told reporters on a conference call.

Trump's campaign raised allegations on the call of unequal treatment of Republican poll watchers compared to their Democratic counterparts. Judges already have tossed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia, and legal experts have said Trump's litigation has little chance of changing the outcome of the election.

Bob Bauer, a senior Biden adviser, on Tuesday dismissed the Trump campaign' litigation as "theatrics, not really lawsuits."

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Head of Peru's Congress assumes presidency, vows to respect election timetable

The head of Perus Congress, Manuel Merino, was sworn in as the Andean nations president on Tuesday, and vowed that elections set for April would stand after lawmakers removed Martin Vizcarra on corruption charges. Merino, a businessman and ...

UK plans sweeping new powers to stop deals that risk national security

Britain will intervene to block takeovers and corporate deals that threaten national security, the government said on Wednesday, publishing details of new laws covering potentially sensitive sectors such as defence and energy. The National ...

Two-thirds of Britons would get COVID-19 jab; less among the young - poll

Almost two-thirds of people in Britain say they would get vaccinated for COVID-19 but young people are far more likely to refuse a jab than older people, according to an opinion poll published on Wednesday. The poll, by public opinion resea...

Trump campaign lawsuit will seek to block certification of Michigan election results

Republican President Donald Trumps campaign said on Tuesday it would file a lawsuit in Michigan requesting the results of the U.S. election in the state not be certified until it could be verified that votes were cast lawfully.The new lawsu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020