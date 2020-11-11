Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj bypoll outcome makes ruling BJP, Rupani stronger in state

The bypoll results announced on Tuesday has especially consolidated Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's standing in the saffron party as well in the state politics. By bagging all eight seats, the BJP has increased its count further to 111 in the 182-member House, while the Congress's tally has come down to 65.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:53 IST
Guj bypoll outcome makes ruling BJP, Rupani stronger in state

The BJP, which had managed to retain power in Gujarat with a slender majority in the 2017 Assembly polls, has now improved its position ahead of the 2022 state elections by winning all eight seats in the bypolls held last week. The bypoll results announced on Tuesday has especially consolidated Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's standing in the saffron party as well in the state politics.

By bagging all eight seats, the BJP has increased its count further to 111 in the 182-member House, while the Congress's tally has come down to 65. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the saffron party's tally was 99, which was 16 less than 115 that it had won in the 2012 election. For the first time, the BJP's count had slipped below the 100-mark since it formed its maiden government on its own in 1995. The Congress had made handsome gains in the 2017 polls by winning 77 seats.

However, after that, the BJP had increased its numbers in the House by winning subsequent bypolls. Speculations were rife in 2017 that the BJP might replace Rupani with some other leader. However, the party did not do so.

Eight Congress MLAs had resigned before the Rajya Sabha elections held in Gujarat earlier this year, and five of them, who were given tickets by the BJP, their new party, won on Tuesday. Despite switching sides, voters of their constituencies reposed faith in these five leaders and sent them to the Assembly.

After the results, Rupani declared that the bypoll win was a "trailer" for the 2022 state assembly elections. He said that the party has received support from various communities like Patels, tribals, Kolis as the bypolls were held in the seats dominated by these communities.

After its stellar performance in 2017 Assembly polls on the back of Patidar quota stir, the opposition Congress was hopeful that the numerically-strong community will support it in the bypolls held on November 3. However, the party failed to retain the two seats- Morbi and Dhari- where the Patidar community has a strong presence.

On the two tribal seats of Dang and Kaprada as well, the BJP won with a huge margin. The Congress expressed disappointment over the outcome of the bypolls.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said the party accepted the people's verdict though it was contrary to its expectation that they will teach a lesson to the BJP for indulging in horse-trading and using money power..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi CM requests Union health minister to augment bed capacity in Centre-run hospitals in city

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to augment bed capacity in central government-run hospitals in the city in view of apprehensions that the number of COVID-19 cases could reach 15,000 a d...

Post-registration trials of Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine expected to start on Nov. 15 -deputy PM

Post-registration trials of Russias second COVID-19 vaccine, being developed by Siberias Vector institute, are expected to start on Nov. 15, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said in comments published on Wednesday.Golikova said Russia...

Deshmukh files nomination for Pune graduates' constituency

The BJP candidate for the graduates constituency from Pune, Sangram Deshmukh, filed his nomination here on Wednesday. Biennial election to five graduates and teachers constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on Dec...

UK ready to immunise as fast as COVID vaccine can be delivered

Britain will be ready to immunise people against COVID-19 as fast as pharmaceutical companies can deliver supplies of a vaccine once it has been approved, Englands deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.We will not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020