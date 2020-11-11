Deshmukh files nomination for Pune graduates' constituency

Deshmukh files nomination for Pune graduates' constituencyPTI | Pune | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 16:27 IST
The BJP candidate for the graduates' constituency from Pune, Sangram Deshmukh, filed his nomination here on Wednesday. Biennial election to five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on December 1.
The Pune graduates' constituency was earlier represented by Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil who was elected to the Assembly from Kothrud last year. PTISPK KRK KRK
