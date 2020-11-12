Trump backs McDaniel for another RNC chair term

Trump backs McDaniel for another RNC chair termPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 13:23 IST
US President Donald Trump is endorsing the chair of the Republican National Committee for another term, despite his electoral defeat
Trump tweeted on Wednesday: “I am pleased to announce that I have given my full support and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to continue heading the Republican National Committee (RNC).” McDaniel oversaw an investment in the GOP's field and data programme that helped Trump close in on President-elect Joe Biden in key battleground states, but it wasn't enough to overcome the stiff headwinds of Trump's handling of the coronavirus
Trump boasted, “With 72 MILLION votes, we received more votes than any sitting President in U.S. history." Biden has more than 77 million votes.
