Modi pays tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India's longest serving prime minister. "My humble tributes to the country's first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 08:37 IST
