Amit Shah greets media on National Press Day

Amit Shah greets media on National Press DayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:09 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day on Monday and said the Narendra Modi government is committed towards the freedom of press and strongly opposes those who throttle it.
"Greetings on #NationalPressDay. Our media fraternity is working tirelessly towards strengthening the foundations of our great nation.
"Modi govt is committed towards the freedom of Press and strongly oppose those who throttle it. I applaud media's remarkable role during COVID-19," he tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- National Press Day on
- Amit Shah
- Modi govt
ALSO READ
NDA govt ensured kitchen fires kept burning in homes of poor during corona pandemic: PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar rally.
Voting in the 1st phase has indicated huge gains for NDA; this has left opponents frustrated: PM Narendra Modi at Bihar rally.
Political pundits proven wrong in 1st phase of Bihar polls which saw large voter turnout despite COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi at Chapra rally.
Opposition only creating atmosphere of fear and confusion: PM Narendra Modi at Bihar rally.
In Aatmanirbhar Bihar, our goal is to maintain rule of law and to ensure welfare of poor: PM Narendra Modi.