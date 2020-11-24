Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress welcomes economic experts' criticism of central govt's proposal to allow corporates in banking sector

The Congress party welcomed the statement of Dr Raghuram Rajan and Dr Viral Acharya stoutly opposing the proposal of the BJP government to allow corporates and business houses to enter the banking sector and establish banks, in a media briefing on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:59 IST
Congress welcomes economic experts' criticism of central govt's proposal to allow corporates in banking sector
Congress party held a virtual media briefing led by P Chidambaram on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party welcomed the statement of Dr Raghuram Rajan and Dr Viral Acharya stoutly opposing the proposal of the BJP government to allow corporates and business houses to enter the banking sector and establish banks, in a media briefing on Tuesday. "It is on record that the idea, when first mooted, was opposed by all. Dr Rajan and Dr Acharya have given cogent and convincing reasons why the idea is totally retrograde and why it will lead to the concentration of economic and political power in India," an official statement from Congress stated.

The media briefing, led by P Chidambaram, said that BJP's proposal, ostensibly based on a report of an RBI Internal Working Group (IWG) had fingerprints of the Modi government written all over it. "This proposal, along with some other recommendations, is part of a deeper game plan to control the banking industry. The proposal, if implemented, will completely reverse the enormous gains made in the last 50 years of retrieving the banking sector from the clutches of business houses," the official statement read.

Congress further stated that 'just as RBI was the cat's paw of the government' during demonetisation, it is being used by the government again to push through its 'dangerous agenda'. "This is another example of the Modi government pandering to the aggrandizement and acquisitive ambitions of the business houses of India. If the proposal goes through, it is no secret which politically connected business houses will get the first licences and increase their monopolistic power," it said.

The Congress strictly condemned the proposal and demanded that the government, unequivocally and forthwith, declare that it has no intention of pursuing it further. "We call upon all the people of India and all political parties and trade unions to join us in resolutely opposing the retrograde idea of allowing corporates and business houses to enter the banking sector and set up banks," it concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kidnapping cases: Court to frame charges against ex-UP minister Prajapati on Dec 3

A special court to try MPs and MLAs here fixed December 3 for framing of charges against former UP cabinet minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and his accomplice Ashish Shukla in connection with an alleged kidnapping and molestation case. Jud...

COVID-19: 22 more fatalities, 614 new cases in Punjab

Twenty-two more COVID-19 fatalities in Punjab pushed the death toll to 4,653, while the caseload rose to 1,47,665 on Tuesday with 614 new infections. Four deaths each were reported from Sangrur and Patiala, three each from Jalandhar and Lud...

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

Delhis overall air quality deteriorated on Tuesday but remained in very poor category with 18 of the 38 stations recording severe air quality, government agencies said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB mobile app, SAMEE...

Spain eyes first new budget in years after Catalan party says will back it

The left-wing Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana ERC announced on Tuesday a preliminary agreement to back the Spanish governments budget proposal, paving the way for the minority coalition to approve Spains first budget in years....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020