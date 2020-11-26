Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Sudan's former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies from coronavirus in UAE

In a statement, the Umma Party said Mahdi would be buried on Friday morning in the city of Omdurman in Sudan. Mahdi had returned to Sudan in December 2018, following a year-long self-exile, just as protests over worsening economic conditions and Bashir's rule gathered steam.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:32 IST
UPDATE 3-Sudan's former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies from coronavirus in UAE
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Leading Sudanese politician and former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi died from a coronavirus infection three weeks after being hospitalised in the United Arab Emirates, according to family sources and a party statement early on Thursday.

Mahdi, 84, was Sudan's last democratically elected prime minister and was overthrown in 1989 in the military coup that brought former president Omar al-Bashir to power. The moderate Umma Party was one of the largest opposition parties under Bashir, and Mahdi remained an influential figure even after Bashir was toppled in April 2019.

Last month, al-Mahdi's family said he had tested positive for COVID-19, and was transferred to the UAE for treatment a few days later following a brief hospitalisation in Sudan. In a statement, the Umma Party said Mahdi would be buried on Friday morning in the city of Omdurman in Sudan.

Mahdi had returned to Sudan in December 2018, following a year-long self-exile, just as protests over worsening economic conditions and Bashir's rule gathered steam. His daughter Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, deputy leader of the Umma Party, was among those detained during the demonstrations. While a successor to the party head has not yet been announced, she has been the most visible party leader in political negotiations and the media in recent years.

Opposition parties were weakened greatly under Bashir's three-decade regime, and are jostling for power with the military during Sudan's transition, making the Umma Party's continued unity crucial to maintaining the balance of power. After the military forced Bashir out from power, Mahdi pushed for a transfer to civilian rule, warning in interviews with Reuters of the risks of a counter-coup and calling for the powerful, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to be integrated.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

644 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, active count at 6,786

Odisha has reported 644 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total count in the state to 3,16,645, the health department informed. As many as 5,732,590 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far. Currently, 6,786 cases...

Power sector employees protest against privatization of discoms

Power sector employees on Thursday held nationwide protests against the governments decision to privatize discoms, the All India Power Engineers Federation AIPEF said. They also demanded the withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and...

W Cape concerned about growing COVID-19 infection rate

The Western Cape has expressed deep concern about the growing infection rate and has since confirmed that it is dealing with a resurgence. This comes after the province reported a 52.1 jump in new cases over the last week alone, after reco...

Uttarakhand govt revises prices of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing, RT-PCR tests

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday fixed the maximum permissible cost for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing across laboratories in the state at Rs 679 and RT-PCT tests at Rs 850 in government hospitals and Rs 900 inclusive of sample collec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020